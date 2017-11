Pope Prays for 'Seeds of Peace' for South Sudan, DRC

Pope Francis on Thursday evening led a special prayer service in St. Peter's Basilica for peace in South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Earlier this year, he said he was studying the possibility of going to South Sudan, which has been beset by famine and civil war. But he told the faithful during the service that that wasn't possible. Francis said that "with prayer we want to sow seeds of peace" in South Sudan and Congo. He called for courageous peace efforts through dialogue and negotiations. Peace...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

