Pope delivers Christmas Day 'Urbi et Orbi' message
At the Vatican, Pope Francis has delivered his traditional Christmas message. Security was tight as thousands gathered to listen. The pontiff addressed issues of conflict and terrorism....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Pope Francis celebrates Christmas mass at Vatican DW World (Yesterday) - In his Christmas Eve homily, Pope Francis said Christmas has been "taken hostage" by dazzling...
- In the last 2 days
- Iraqi Christians hold Christmas mass in town retaken from 'Islamic State' (IS) DW World (Yesterday) - Iraqi Christians from a town recently retaken from IS have held a Christmas Eve mass...
- Philippines typhoon prompts Christmas evacuation prep DW World (Yesterday) - Officials in the Philippines are preparing for evacuations as Typhoon Nina approaches the northern part...
- German President warns against "stoking image of the enemy" in Christmas speech DW World (2 days ago) - In his annual Christmas address to the nation, German President Joachim Gauck has said that...
- In the last 3 days
- JMK Park set for Christmas hockey finals, gala today Daily News Sports (2 days ago) - CHRISTMAS Hockey tournament climaxes today at Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete Youth Park in Dar es Salaam...
- Pope tells Vatican to appoint lay women and men to Curia DW World (3 days ago) - The pope has called for more people from outside the clergy to work in the...
- Last 1 Week
- AudioMPYA: Walter Chilambo anatukaribisha kuisikiliza hii ‘Merry Christmas’ (Amezaliwa) Millard Ayo (3 days ago) - Walter Chilambo ambaye uwezo wake umeonekana kwenye hit kadhaa na hivi karibuni alitangaza rasmi...
- German defense minister makes Christmas visit to Afghanistan DW World (3 days ago) - German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen has landed in Afghanistan as part of a...
- Will Santa Claus be kind to the taxman this time around? The Citizen (3 days ago) - It is that time of the year when the spirit of Christmas is in the...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania December 25, 2016 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - Ndoa ya Ukawa yavunjika Kiwanja cha Ndege
- - Faru John huyu hapa, lindo lake lilikuwa Sh215,000 kwa kila siku
- - VIDEO: Goli na Highlights za mechi ya Simba vs JKT Ruvu, Full Time 1-0
- - Lowassa aitaka CCM isome alama za nyakati
- - Ajali yaua Padri na waumini watano
- - Michael Owen: Chelsea haitachukua ubingwa, labda Manchester United na….
- - Ngoma azungumzia mfumo wa Lwandamina
- - PICHA 10: Kinachoendelea kutoka Wasafi Beach Party ya Diamond Platnumz
- - Wakfu wa Donald Trump Wavunjiliwa mbali
- - MAGUFULI AUMA, APULIZA, WASOMI WATOA NENO
- - Mavugo awapa neno mashabiki Simba
- - Mama auawa mbele ya wanawe
- - Krismasi yafana, Shehe amfagilia Rais Magufuli
- - Rais Magufuli kasali Singida ibada ya Christmas.. kuna picha 5 hapa
- - Polepole: Sasa tunafanya mageuzi ya makusudi CCM
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Vigogo wazuliwa Mkuranga, 6 ya kutafakari Xmas hii
- - Simba SC waleeeee
- - STRAIKA MPYA SIMBA AWAFUNIKA MAPROO
- - Zullu afagilia kikosi Yanga
- - PICHA 10: Kutoka kwenye Wasafi Beach Party ya Diamond Platnumz kinachoendelea
- - Picha 15:Kilivyohappen kwenye #WasafiBeachParty Jangwani Sea breez Dec 24
- - Lwandamina roho kwatu ratiba CAF
- - CAF KULIPA MISHAHARA YANGA
- - Kanisa: Serikali iache kuigiza
- - Ombi la Haji Manara kwa Rais wa TFF kuhusu Jerry Muro
- - Ngumu Kumeza ya kufungia mwaka 2016
- - Wawili wauawa uporaji wa dhahabu Dodoma
- - Agizo la Dk Magufuli latekelezwa Magereza
- - NI KWANINI ARSENE WENGER ALIMUONYA ALEXIS SANCHEZ KUHUSU FEDHA?