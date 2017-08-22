Polls open in Angola as Dos Santos ends long rule
Polling stations opened Wednesday across Angola in an election that marks the end of President Jose Eduardo Dos Santos's 38-year reign, with his MPLA party predicted to retain power....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
