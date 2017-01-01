Police seize eight cars in connection to Lissu’s shooting
Police in Dodoma have seized eight cars ofNissan Patrol made as they are continuing with investigation over the shooting of Opposition Chief Whip,Tundu Lissu....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- East Africa law society condemns shooting at Lissu The Citizen (Today) - The East African Law Society (EALS) has condemned the attack on opposition Chief Whip in...
- In the last 12 hours
- Lawmakers demand security as Lissu assault deepens fears The Citizen (Yesterday) - Fears for insecurity are deepening among MPs following the shooting of Singida East lawmaker Tundu...
- In the last 2 days
- Prof Lipumba speaks on Lissu attack The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Civic United Front (CUF) national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has joined a list of...
- European Union calls for swift action on Lissu shooting The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Delegation of the European Union (EU) in Tanzania on Friday, September 8, called for...
- Maalim Seif shocked by Lissu attack The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Civil United Front (CUF) secretary general, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad has said he was...
- Amnesty International terms Lissu shooting “a cowardly attack’’ The Citizen (Yesterday) - Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Ms...
- US Embassy condemns Lissu shooting The Citizen (Yesterday) - The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Friday September 8 condemned the shooting...
- Lissu attack: Police sends more investigators to Dodoma The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said Police has beefed up its...
- Magufuli shocked by Lissu shooting The Citizen (2 days ago) - President John Magufuli has expressed shock on the shooting of Singida east Member of Parliament,...
- Lissu shooting shocks Human Rights body The Citizen (2 days ago) - Tanzania Human Rights Defenders Coalition (THRDC) has received with shock information about shooting of the...
Popular Posts
- - Taarifa mpya kutoka Nairobi Kenya kuhusu Tundu Lissu jioni hii
- - STEVE NYERERE: Baada ya Tundu Lissu kushambuliwa kwa risasi
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 9.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Mbowe: Madaktari wanajitahidi kumuokoa Tundu Lissu Nairobi
- - Polisi yakamata 11 maandamano ya Lissu
- - Umoja wa Ulaya walaani jaribio la kumuua Lissu, wadai ni shambulio dhidi ya demokrasia
- - Marekani yalaani kupigwa risasi Tundu Lissu
- - Dunia yapaza sauti alichofanyiwa Lissu
- - Kupigwa risasi Lissu kwaibua kushuka demokrasia Tanzania
- - Mbowe: Lissu mzima lakini hali yake si nzuri
- - DEREVA WA LISSU ASEMA HAYUKO SAWA
- - UPDATES: Cha kufahamu baada ya Tundu Lissu kufikishwa Hospitali, Nairobi
- - Mbowe: Madaktari wanapigana kumuokoa Tundu Lissu Nairobi
- - Kushambuliwa Lissu kwaibua mjadala wa demokrasia Tanzania
- - Samatta azungumzia tukio la Lissu
- - Polisi yatangaza vita, afya ya Lissu yaimarika
- - IGP Sirro kaongelea ishu ya Tundu Lissu kupigwa risasi
- - STIVE NYERERE: Baada ya Tundu Lissu kushambuliwa kwa risasi
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Lissu giza nene, Watu wasiojulikana wauundiwa mkakati
- - Mitandao yajaa maombi, pole kwa Lissu
- - Matukio ya uvamizi ambayo hayajawahi kutolewa majibu
- - Zitto: Kupigwa risasi Lissu unahitajika uchunguzi wa kimataifa
- - Wema Sepetu abadili uamuzi wa kung’oa kizazi
- - Mwanamke aliyejifanya mwanaume kwa miaka 10 mgodini aajiri vijana 70
- - Polisi wamsaka dereva wa Lissu
- - Mechi ya Simba vs Azam yarudishwa saa 10:00 jioni
- - KUHUSU TUNDU LISSU! Kauli 15 za BAVICHA leo mbele ya Wanahabari
- - Himid Mao amewazungumzia wachezaji wa Azam waliohamia Simba
- - ‘Kamatakamata’ ya vigogo yaanza
- - Kingine ambacho RC Makonda amekifanya kwa Jeshi la Polisi DSM