Police seize 8 cars as Lissu attack probed
Police have seized eight vehicles in relation to shooting of the Singida East Member of Parliament Tundu Lissu....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- Chadema youth wing calls for independent probe on Lissu attack The Citizen (Yesterday) - Chadema Youth wing (Bavicha) on Saturday September 9, demanded an independent investigation into cases of...
- Police seize eight cars in connection to Lissu’s shooting The Citizen (Yesterday) - Police in Dodoma have seized eight cars ofNissan Patrol made as they are continuing with...
- East Africa law society condemns shooting at Lissu The Citizen (Yesterday) - The East African Law Society (EALS) has condemned the attack on opposition Chief Whip in...
- In the last 2 days
- Parliament to probe security situation in wake of attack The Citizen (2 days ago) - The attack on Singida East MP Tundu Lissu has jolted the Parliament into action, with...
- Prof Lipumba speaks on Lissu attack The Citizen (2 days ago) - The Civic United Front (CUF) national chairman Prof Ibrahim Lipumba has joined a list of...
- Maalim Seif shocked by Lissu attack The Citizen (2 days ago) - The Civil United Front (CUF) secretary general, Mr Seif Sharif Hamad has said he was...
- Amnesty International terms Lissu shooting “a cowardly attack’’ The Citizen (2 days ago) - Amnesty International Deputy Regional Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, Ms...
- US Embassy condemns Lissu shooting The Citizen (2 days ago) - The United States Embassy in Dar es Salaam on Friday September 8 condemned the shooting...
- Lissu attack: Police sends more investigators to Dodoma The Citizen (2 days ago) - The Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has said Police has beefed up its...
- In the last 3 days
- Opposition Lawmaker Shot, Wounded in Tanzania's Capital VOA Africa (3 days ago) - A prominent opposition figure in Tanzania was shot near his home in the capital, a...
Popular Posts
- - HATIMAYE! Tundu Lissu kafumbua kinywa na kutamka maneno 12
- - DEREVA WA LISSU ASEMA HAYUKO SAWA
- - BREAKING: Watu 30 na Magari wakamatwa Dodoma, Dereva wa Lissu aitwa
- - KUHUSU TUNDU LISSU! Kauli 15 za BAVICHA leo mbele ya Wanahabari
- - Polisi wamsaka dereva wa Lissu
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 10.. Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BREAKING: TAMKO LA BAVICHA BAADA YA TUNDU LISSU KUPIGWA RISASI
- - Zitto: Kupigwa risasi Lissu unahitajika uchunguzi wa kimataifa
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Maswali tata, Lissu atoa neno baada ya kuzinduka
- - Maswali tata shambulio la Lissu
- - Polisi Dodoma yamtaka dereva wa Tundu Lisu kujisalimisha kwa mahojiano
- - Mambo 5 baada ya mechi ya Azam vs Simba Azam Complex
- - ”Niliambiwa niko kwenye orodha ya watu watakaotekwa” – Zitto Kabwe
- - TUNDU LISSU AMLIZA WEMA SEPETU
- - IGP SIRRO KAPEWA MBINU MPYA KUKABILIANA NA WANASIASA
- - SAA 17 ZA KUMUOKOA LISSU
- - Watu 15 matatani kwa kutaka kuandamana kupinga kushambuliwa Lissu
- - IGP akanusha kupata taarifa za kutishiwa Lissu usalama wake
- - Askofu Shoo: Kupigwa risasi Lissu kumeitia doa nchi
- - Matokeo yote ya michezo mikubwa hii leo haya hapa, Real Madrid na Bayern zawachania watu mikeka
- - Chadema wajadili usalama wa viongozi wao
- - Dereva wa Lissu, Mashinji wasakwa
- - Manara ashangazwa na uwekezaji Azam, awapiga kijembe
- - Simba, Azam FC zagawana pointi Chamazi
- - RPC MWANZA kaeleza kuhusu aliyeteka mtoto akadai Milioni 3 M-PESA
- - BREAKING: Serikali imepokea taarifa ya madini yaliyozuiwa Airport DSM
- - Rick Ross amempost Diamond Platnumz leo
- - Madini kuzoa watumishi wengine kibao, almasi ya JNIA yataifishwa
- - Waliomshambulia Lissu wakamatwe, wawajibishwe
- - Mkude, Okwi waikosa Azam leo