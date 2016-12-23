Police make arrests in Duisburg as search for Berlin attacker continues

Four days after the fatal truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market, suspect Anis Amri remains elusive. Police say they have arrested two Kosovo-born brothers in western Germany suspected of planning an attack on a mall....

Published By: DW World - Yesterday

