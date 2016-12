Police attacked over FGM crackdown in Serengeti

A police patrol team was stoned by Kitarungu villagers in Nyansurura Ward, Serengeti District, on Monday night. The incident occurred as the police were hunting for female genital mutilators (FGMs). The police in the district launched the operation to end the illegal practice. One police officer sustained leg injuries during the incident....

