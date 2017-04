People's Bank of Zanzibar Profit Up 6%

THE People's Bank of Zanzibar (PBZ) net profit has climbed up 6.0 per cent to 11.5bn/- in 2016.The bank profit was pushed up mainly by net interest income that increased to 26.99bn/- in 2016 from 20.88bn/- in 2015. Noninterest income increased slightly to 18.73bn/- from 16.19bn/-. The bank assets have grown to 503.67bn/- in 2016 a trajectory seen in the last four year.The assets on average grew by 100bn/- yearly. The PBZ is one among the oldest commercial banks in Tanzania. It is fully owned by the Government of Zanzibar....

Published By: ZanziNews - Today

