Pen Pal Program Connects US Students with Refugee Camp in Kenya

Fifth grade students at High Peaks Elementary School in Boulder, Colorado began exchanging letters several months ago with students at a primary school in Kenya’s Dadaab refugee camp. They are participating in a pen pal program facilitated by the U.S.-based humanitarian group CARE. The students have also exchanged drawings and even challenged each other to a dance-off, sending each other recorded videos. “You know, honestly, I tend to think that of all the math and science and language arts and everything we have done, this is probably the project that...

