Parliament to probe security situation in wake of attack

The attack on Singida East MP Tundu Lissu has jolted the Parliament into action, with Speaker of the National Assembly Job Ndugai urging the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs, Security and Defence Committee to meet immediately to deliberate on security issues in the country. A few minutes before he told the committee to meet, Mr Ndugai in sombre mood talked about the fact that the shooting of Mr Lissu, who is also the president of the Tanganyika Law Society, was the first of its kind to an MP during the sessions....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

