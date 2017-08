Parliament orders probe over Sh1.6 billion paid by Acacia

Parliamentary Public Account Committee (PAC) has ordered the State Mining Corporation (Stamico) to investigate the whereabouts of $746,336.34 (about Sh1.6 billion), which was paid by Acacia as environmental rehabilitation fund when handing over Tulawaka gold mine to State Mining Corporation (Stamico)....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News