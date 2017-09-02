Overturning of Kenyatta’s win affects Eala members election
For the advocates of the independence of the Judiciary, Kenya’s Supreme Court ruling on Friday for fresh presidential election after nullification of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s victory in the August 8 polls was the right way....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Uhuru Kenyatta respects Kenya's election nullification, but warns courts DW World (Today) - President Kenyatta respects the Supreme Court decision nullifying his election victory in Kenya. But battle...
- In the last 2 days
- Kenya President to Accept Court’s Ruling on Election Results, Though He Disagrees VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta said Friday he would honor the Supreme Court ruling that nullified...
- Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election nullified -VIDEO The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Supreme Court has nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta....
- Kenya Supreme Court Nullifies Election, Calls for New Vote VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya’s Supreme Court has nullified the results of last month’s presidential election that handed a...
- Uhuru Kenyatta's re-election nullified The Citizen (Yesterday) - The Supreme Court has nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta....
- Kenya Braces for Court Ruling on Election Challenge VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Kenya braced for further protests Friday as the Supreme Court was expected to rule on...
- In the last 3 days
- WHAT OTHERS SAY: Why the ‘small’ people fight over election results: The Kenya case The Citizen (2 days ago) - The August 8 Kenya election has ended in the Supreme Court, with opposition veteran Raila...
Popular Posts
- - NGOMA, TAMBWE MMOJA KUFUNGASHWA VIRAGO JANGWANI
- - Rais Uhuru Kenyatta ageuka ‘mbogo’ Kenya
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 3.. Dini, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Chama cha mawakili Kenya chamkosoa Uhuru Kenyatta
- - Freeman Mbowe afunguka uchaguzi Kenya
- - Ngoma, Ajibu Zilipendwaa!
- - PICHA 8: Taifa Stars imedhihirisha ubora wake vs Botswana leo
- - KAMUSOKO, TSHISHIMBI WAMPA DARASA NGOMA
- - Video ya dakika 3 ya magoli ya Taifa Stars vs Botswana September 1 2017, Full Time 2-0
- - Msuva kataja alichoambiwa na Samatta kabla ya kupata timu nje
- - OKWI MDOGO MDOGO KAMA KOBE
- - HUZUNI HARUSINI!!! Mabwana harusi waugua baada ya kula chakula chenye sumu
- - STARS IKIIVAA BOTSWANA LEO WATANZANIA MACHO YOTE KWA MSUVA
- - Wachambuzi waeleza changamoto za uchaguzi mpya Kenya
- - Arsenal na Chelsea wafanya kitu kilichowashinda Manchester United katika usajili
- - SHAMBULIZI LA CHUI: Majeruhi asimulia alivyonusurika kuuawa
- - HIMID: SINA PRESHA HATA KIDOGO NA SIMBA
- - Msuva aonyesha ujuzi wa Morocco, Stars ikiua
- - Rais Kenyatta aishtumu mahakama kwa kubatilisha uchaguzi
- - Tetesi za soka Ulaya Jumamosi 02-09-2017
- - Video ya magoli yote ya Taifa Stars vs Botswana September 2, 2017
- - “Magoli mawili niliyowafunga Botswana yatanisaidia Morocco” – Msuva
- - Uhuru Kenyatta: Idara ya mahakama ina 'tatizo'
- - HII YA KENYA BALAA
- - Rais Magufuli achangisha Wasabato
- - Naibu wa rais ataka tarehe mpya ya uchaguzi kutangazwa Kenya
- - Balozi: Macho ya Dunia sasa ni kwa Magufuli
- - Ushindi mfululizo wa Stars dhidi ya Botswana ndani ya mwaka mmoja
- - ‘Ilikuwa lazima Botswana wafungwe…’-Samatta
- - “Botswana walijitahidi kuepuka kufungwa lakini…..”-Samatta