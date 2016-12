Opposition Rejects Amendment for Kenya's Voting Law

The opposition in Kenya has rejected a controversial new amendment to the electoral law and vowed fresh protests in the new year. The legislation passed Thursday gives the electoral commission the ability to manually identify voters and release results if biometric voter verification technology fails, which the opposition says may compromise nationwide elections planned for August. Tensions were high at parliament Thursday. Despite heavy security, there was commotion inside the chambers with both sides reporting lawmakers injured. The opposition then walked out of the special session before the vote, leaving...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

