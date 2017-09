Opposition Lawmaker Shot, Wounded in Tanzania's Capital

A prominent opposition figure in Tanzania was shot near his home in the capital, a government official said Thursday, in an attack that shocked the East African nation known for its relative peace and stability. Lawmaker Tundu Lissu of the Chadema party, who recently faced criminal charges after he called President John Magufuli a dictator, was wounded by an unknown assailant in Dodoma, said Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba. The minister, who spoke to reporters outside the hospital where Lissu was being treated, said the government would issue...

