Opposition Asks Court to Force Disclosure of Zuma's Legal Costs

South Africa's main opposition party said on Sunday it had asked the High Court to force President Jacob Zuma to disclose how much the state has spent on legal fees to fight corruption allegations against him. Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson James Selfe said in a statement the opposition party had asked the court to direct the president to write to parliament within five days confirming the total amount spent. The DA walked out of a parliamentary session addressed by Zuma on Nov. 2 in protest over the potential...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News