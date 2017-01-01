Opinion: Support needed for Burkina Faso's north in fight against terror

Not for the first time, a terror attack in Ouagadougou has left many people dead. But terror is not only a problem in the capital of Burkina Faso. The threat is present throughout the country, says Thomas Mösch....

read more...

Share |

Published By: DW World - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

 

Related News

 