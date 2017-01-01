Opinion: Libya slave trade shows how Africans are treated as subhuman
The slave auctioning of Africa migrants in Libya shows how humans are deprived of all dignity. We should renounce all forms of ideology and prejudice that reduce people to merchandise, writes DW's Fred Muvunyi....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 6 hours
- Libya Says It Is Investigating Slave Trade Reports VOA Africa (Today) - Libyan officials say they are investigating a CNN television report that African migrants are being...
- In the last 12 hours
- Libyan Government Says It Is Investigating Slave Trade Reports VOA Africa (Today) - Libyan officials say they are investigating a CNN television report that African migrants are being...
- In the last 2 days
- Rwanda yakubali kuwapokea wahamiaji 30,000 wa Afrika kutoka Libya RFI France (Yesterday) - Serikali ya Rwanda imesema iko tayari kupokea wakimbizi 30,000 wa Afrika kutoka Libya. Rwanda imejibu...
- France Seeks UN Meeting on Apparent Slave Auctions in Libya VOA Africa (2 days ago) - France is seeking an emergency meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss the alleged...
- France calls UN Security Council emergency meeting over Libya slave-trading DW World (2 days ago) - France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council to discuss slave-trading...
- Slave trade in Libya: outrage across Africa DW World (2 days ago) - Media reports about alleged migrant slave markets in Libya have resulted in strong reactions across...
- In the last 3 days
- Corruption trend in Tanzania declining, new study shows The Citizen (2 days ago) - Five out of six citizens, which is equivalent to 85 per cent, think corruption has...
Popular Posts
- - Dr Slaa aliyekuwa kiongozi wa upinzani ateuliwa kuwa balozi
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 24 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - BREAKING: Rais Magufuli amteua Dkt. Slaa kuwa Balozi
- - Lissu yupo tayari kutaja waliomshambulia
- - KINANA, NAPE WAIBUKIA KAMPENI ZA UDIWANI ARUSHA
- - Msekwa, Kitima, Lipumba waichambua CCM mpya
- - Oparesheni inaendelea DSM, hadi kufikia leo watu zaidi 80 mikononi mwa Polisi
- - Kiini cha hamahama hiki hapa
- - Yanga kumfunga Chirwa
- - Gama afariki dunia akipatiwa matibabu Peramiho
- - President Magufuli appoints Dr Slaa new ambassador
- - Ayo TV MAGAZETI: Mke wa Kafulila amshangaa mumewe, Lissu yuko tayari kuwataja waliomshambulia
- - Robinho amehukumiwa kifungo cha miaka 9 jela
- - Dida na Kabunda watua Msimbazi
- - Mabadiliko ya game ya Simba na Lipuli FCna adhadu zilizotangazwa leo
- - Kitu meneja wa Samatta kaongea kuhusu majaribio ya Ndemla nchini Sweden
- - Madeni, namba vyamkimbiza Beno Yanga
- - Marais watatu wapamba sherehe za kuapishwa Mnangagwa
- - Robinho: Mshambuliaji wa Brazil ahukumiwa kwenda jela kwa ubakaji
- - Balozi wa Angola, Tanzania amtaka Eduardo dos Santos kushtakiwa
- - Tsvangirai issues warning to Zimbabwe's Emmerson Mnangagwa
- - Mnangagwa aapishwa kuwa Rais wa Zimbabwe
- - JPM AMPA DK. SLAA UBALOZI
- - Mugabe na mkewe wasusia sherehe ya kuapishwa kwa Mnangagwa
- - JPM amteua Slaa kuwa balozi
- - Mnangagwa kuwalipa waliopoteza mashamba utawala wa Mugabe
- - Kinana, Nape waunganisha nguvu tena
- - Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF: 'Let's focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe'
- - Emmerson Mnangagwa: Will he be different from Mugabe?
- - Mugabe: 'Zimbabwe's last political king'