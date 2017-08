OPINION: Congrats Kenyatta, but it isn’t yet Uhuru

Damacline Marube, a Kenyan woman who lives in Nairobi’s Mathare Valley slum, lost her daughter last Friday. The little girl, nine years old, or perhaps younger, was felled by a bullet in her chest. Her killer was almost certainly a Kenya police officer, charged with bringing peace and order in a land that was enduring its predictable post-election convulsions....

Published By: The Citizen - Today

