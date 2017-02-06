ONCOLOGIST SPEAKS : The power of mind to fight a deadly disease called ‘cancer’
As a medical student, I was constantly reminded of my role to save lives. It became like a purpose in life, trained to do just that. However, I was least prepared to face patients on their deathbed when all that medical knowledge had nothing to offer....
Share |
Published By: The Citizen - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 12 hours
- Men ‘overlooked’ in cancer care The Citizen (Yesterday) - It was midday on Thursday at the Ocean Road Cancer Institute (ORCI)—just two days ahead...
- In the last 1 day
- OBLIQUE ANGLE : Cancer and need for togetherness The Citizen (Yesterday) - Yesterday was World Cancer Day. Experts generally say it is a group of diseases involving...
- In the last 2 days
- Battling cancer with family by your side The Citizen (2 days ago) - It’s been three years since Angela Bernard lost her aunt to breast cancer, and despite...
- DIARIES: Why you need to go for that screening The Citizen (2 days ago) - With increasing cancer rates in the world, we should try and go for screening. The...
- In the last 3 days
- Cancer: Africa's new health burden DW World (2 days ago) - "I can, we can defeat cancer" is this year's theme on World Cancer Day. In...
- The cancer burden that Dar carries The Citizen (2 days ago) - A new database shows that Dar es Salaam carries the biggest burden of cancer compared...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania February 6, 2017 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - VIDEO: Nape Nnauye atoa mtazamo wake kuhusu njia iliyotumika kuwataja Watuhumiwa wa dawa za kulevya
- - Profesa Lipumba abanwa ukaribu wake na Serikali
- - FAMILIA YA WEMA, DIAMOND WAPIGA KAMBI POLISI DAR
- - AyoTVMAGAZETI: Lipumba afichua siri, Familia ya Wema, Diamond wapiga kambi polisi Dar
- - Pinda atema ya moyoni serikali ya JPM
- - KUBENEA JINA KUBWA, JIMBO TATA
- - Trump : 'Namheshimu Rais wa Russia Vladimir Putin, lakini…'
- - Nape: Busara itumike kwa wasanii wanaotuhumiwa kwa dawa za kulevya
- - Rais Magufuli kaongea leo kuhusiana na ishu ya dawa ya kulevya iliyoibuka
- - Balozi Mwinyi awatembelea Watanzania waliofungwa Malawi
- - MWANZA: Lori lililobeba vioo limeua watu wawili leo
- - Polisi wamzuia Askofu Mokiwa
- - NINAVYOIONA CCM YA SASA
- - VIDEO: Magoli ya mechi za Leicester vs Man United, Man City vs Swansea na msimamo wa EPL ulivyo
- - VIDEO: Rais Magufuli akiongelea ishu ya dawa za kulevya iliyoibuka na watu maarufu
- - Marekani kuunda ndege mpya za kivita
- - VIDEO: Baada ya uteja wa fainali mbili za AFCON, Cameroon imelipa kisasi kwa Misri
- - Cameroon yatawazwa mabingwa wa Afcon 2017
- - FIFA kuiondoa Uingereza Fainali kombe la dunia -2018
- - Mkuu mpya wa Majeshi ya Ulinzi awaaga waumini wenzake
- - Yanga kuwakabili Wacomoro-Ligi ya mabingwa Afrika
- - Leo ni fainali kati ya Cameroon na Misri
- - Wabunge wacharuka matumizi ya fedha za wafadhili
- - Mambo matatu aliyoyasema Paul Makonda Polisi leo Feb 6 2017
- - Africa Cup of Nations 2017: Cameroon 2-1 Egypt
- - MSUVA: SIMBA WATAJUTA
- - Morocco: Hatutambui uhuru wa eneo la Sahara
- - Jesus aisaidia Manchester City kuishinda Swansea
- - Uporaji kwenye maduka, bodaboda wazua hofu