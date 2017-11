On the hunt for the Big Five

It is a classic of a safari in Tanzania: Ngorongoro Crater, Tarangire National Park and Lake Manyara. It’s only three days, but there is chance to see all the big five in a relative short time: the lion, the elephant, the rhino, the buffalo and the leopard....

read more...

Published By: The Citizen - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News