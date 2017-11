Official’s Account of Arrest Fuels Debate Over Zimbabwe Takeover

Zimbabwe’s former finance minister testified Saturday that armed, masked men in uniform abducted him from his home during the military operation leading to the ouster of longtime leader Robert Mugabe and held him for a week in an unidentified location, fueling debate about the legality of the popular, mostly peaceful takeover by the armed forces. The account by Ignatius Chombo came a day after a High Court judge, a retired general, ruled that the military’s actions last week, which commanders described as a move against “criminals” around Mugabe, were legal....

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News