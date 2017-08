Northern Mali State Governor Returns as Part of Cease-fire

Rival armed groups in northern Mali have agreed to the return of a state governor to the desert city of Kidal as part of a preliminary cease-fire deal agreed after weeks of fighting. The return of Governor Sidi Mohamed Ag Ichrach on Wednesday comes after a preliminary truce among fighters drawn mostly from competing Tuareg clans involved in remote desert battles since July that have killed dozens. The clashes have undermined a Western-backed peace process in the country and complicated efforts to counter al-Qaida-linked militants. Radhia Achouri, spokeswoman for the...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News