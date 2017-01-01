North Korea: Germany and China back 'peaceful' dialogue
Both leaders have urged peaceful dialogue as a means to viable political solution to the crisis. But North Korea's leader has defended his country's nuclear weapons program, saying it ensures peace on the peninsula....
Share |
Published By: DW World - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- In the last 1 day
- In Russia, Japan PM urges 'greatest possible pressure' on N.Korea The Citizen (Today) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe called Thursday for the world to put the "greatest possible...
- China: UN should take 'necessary measures' on North Korea The Citizen (Today) - Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi said Thursday that China would support the United Nations taking...
- North Korea: EU mulling sanctions, South Korea, Japan coordinating more sanctions DW World (Today) - EU ministers will discuss imposing the bloc's own sanctions against North Korea, according to the...
- In the last 2 days
- South Korea to bring back US tactical nuclear missiles? DW World (Yesterday) - Opposition politicians and media outlets have called on South Korea's president to consider asking Washington...
- North Korea fears drag Asia stocks further, dollar hit by rate talk The Citizen (Yesterday) - The North Korean nuclear crisis dragged Asian markets further into the red on Wednesday as...
- In the last 3 days
- North Korea nuclear crisis: Vladimir Putin warns against 'global catastrophe' DW World (2 days ago) - Russian President Putin condemned North Korea's actions, but said that global powers must avoid "ramping...
- Merkel and Trump agree on tougher N. Korea sanctions: Berlin The Citizen (2 days ago) - German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump on Monday agreed to push for...
- North Korea: Putin warns against 'global catastrophe' DW World (2 days ago) - The Russian president condemned North Korea's actions, but said that global powers must avoid "ramping...
- South Korea holds live-fire drills over eastern coast DW World (3 days ago) - Two days after Pyongyang detonated what it said was a hydrogen bomb, South Korea has...
- Last 1 Week
- United States says North Korea 'begging for war' amid calls for stronger UN sanctions DW World (3 days ago) - The US envoy urged the 15-member Security Council to adopt the "strongest possible measures" to...
Popular Posts
- - Mbowe: Hali ya Lissu ni mbaya
- - Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi Dodoma
- - Rais Magufuli atengua uteuzi wa mawaziri Simbachawene, Ngonyani
- - Selasini aeleza Lissu alivyopigwa risasi Dodoma
- - Chadema yatoa tamko kupigwa risasi Lissu
- - Kauli ya Lissu siku 20 zilizopita kabla ya kupigwa risasi
- - Rais Magufuli baada ya kupata taarifa za shambulio dhidi ya Tundu Lissu
- - Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi Dodoma, viongozi wanena
- - Makubwa ya Magazeti ya TZ leo September 8.. Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi na watu wasiojulikana
- - Mbowe aeleza Tundu Lissu alivyoshambuliwa kwa risasi
- - Mawaziri Simbachawene, Ngonyani wang’oka, Prof. Mruma abebwa
- - Tundu Lissu reportedly shot in Dodoma
- - Lissu apelekwa Nairobi kwa matibabu
- - Polisi wazungumzia kupigwa risasi Lissu
- - Selasini aeleza Lissu alivyopigwa risasi Dodoma -VIDEO
- - Katibu Mkuu Wizara ya Afya amtibu Lissu
- - Ndege ya kumpeleka Lissu Nairobi yatua Dodoma
- - KUHUSU TUNDU LISSU: Wema Sepetu, Diamond na wengie wamuandika
- - Walichoandika mastaa wa soka Tanzania Samatta, Manula na wengineo kuhusu Tundu Lissu
- - Tundu Lissu wa Chadema apigwa risasi nchini Tanzania
- - “Sikuja kutafuta Mchumba, nimekuja kufanya kazi za Watanzania” – Rais Magufuli
- - Mwanasiasa wa upinzani Tanzania Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi na watu wasiojulikana
- - Waziri mwingine wa Magufuli akumbwa na sakata la Madini
- - ULINZI MKALI BARABARA ZOTE DODOMA
- - Mambo 10 Rais Magufuli ameyasema leo alivyopokea ripoti mpya ya madini
- - Omog awashtua makocha Yanga
- - Maamuzi ya Waziri Simbachawene baada ya kutajwa katika ripoti ya uchunguzi
- - Mwanasiasa wa upinzani nchini Tanzania Tundu Lissu apigwa risasi
- - Mwenyekiti kamati ya makinikia naye alipuliwa na Bunge