North Korea developed hydrogen bomb for new missiles, KCNA reports

North Korea's state run news agency reported Pyongyang developed an H-bomb capable of being loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. If true, it would mark a major escalation as US-Korean tensions grow....

read more...

Published By: DW World - Today

