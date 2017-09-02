North Korea developed advanced hydrogen bomb, KCNA reports
North Korea's state run news agency reported the country developed an H-bomb capable of being loaded into an intercontinental ballistic missile. If true, it would mark a major escalation as tensions in the region grow....
Published By: DW World - Today
