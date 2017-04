North African Migrants Sold in Libya's Slave Markets

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) says that young men from North Africa migrating to Libya or Europe in search of jobs increasingly are being caught up and auctioned off as cheap labor, in what has become a booming “slave trade” in Libya. Testimony from dozens of young men who have survived their ordeals presents a shocking and destructive picture of a slave trade operated by smugglers in Libya profiting from the misery of others. The IOM reports that many young men — mainly from Nigeria, Ghana, Gambia, and Senegal...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

