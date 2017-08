Nigeria's President Buhari Returns Following Extended Medical Leave

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has returned to the Nigerian capital of Abuja following an extended stay in London to treat an undisclosed illness. He's been away since May 7, and some Nigerians were beginning to demand Buhari return to work or step down from office. His supporters lined up to greet him along the road leading away from the airport, and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who has been acting president, was on hand at the airport for Buhari's return. Buhari first left Nigeria in January to receive treatment in Britain,...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

