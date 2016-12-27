Nigeria's Army Says 3,000 People Who Fled Boko Haram Return to Hometown

More than 3,000 people in northeast Nigeria who were forced to flee the seven-year insurgency waged by Islamist militants have returned to their hometown following the reopening of major roads in the area, the army said on Tuesday. Damasak - in the northwest of Borno, the state worst hit by the militants - was taken over by Boko Haram in late 2014, when it controlled an area the size of Belgium in northeast Nigeria. The insurgents were pushed out of the town by the army in July. President Muhammadu Buhari...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

