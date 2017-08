Nigerians Demand Absent President 'Resume or Resign'

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has spent more time outside of the country than in it this year. Buhari returned from London in March after being away for nearly two months, seeking treatment for an undisclosed illness. He left again on May 7. During both absences, Buhari followed the constitution, temporarily passing executive power to his vice president. However, citizens say it is time for the Nigerian president to make a decision: Either get back to work or step down. A street rally Tuesday was one of several held in the...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

