Nigerian Wins Prestigious Award for Aiding Victims of Boko Haram

Nigerian activist, Rebecca Dali has won the prestigious Sergio Vieira de Mello Foundation award for her work in re-integrating women and orphans abducted by Boko Haram militants into their home communities. The award will be presented at a ceremony Monday commemorating World Humanitarian Day (August 19) at the U.N. European headquarters in Geneva. The award is given every two years in memory of Sergio Vieira de Mello who was killed in a terrorist attack on August 19, 2003 in Bagdad, Iraq along with 21 others. The prize aims to draw...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

