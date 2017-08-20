Nigerian President Vows to Step up Fight Against Boko Haram
Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari said his government will step up its campaign against Islamic extremist rebels but made no mention of his health he spoke to the nation for the first time Monday, after more than three months of medical treatment in London. "Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety," said Buhari in a televised speech on Monday. "Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against elements of Boko Haram...
