Nigerian President Addresses Nation After Months Away

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari, in an address to the nation after returning from London where he spent more than three months for medical treatment, said his government will reinvigorate its campaign against the Islamic extremist insurgency in the country's northeast. "Terrorists and criminals must be fought and destroyed relentlessly so that the majority of us can live in peace and safety," said Buhari in a televised speech on Monday. "Therefore we are going to reinforce and reinvigorate the fight not only against elements of Boko Haram which are attempting a...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News