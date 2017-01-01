Nigerian Military to Boost Security Amid Surge in Boko Haram Attacks

Since April, Boko Haram has carried out more than 100 attacks in Nigeria's northeastern city of Maiduguri. Efforts are underway to secure the city, including the relocation of military chiefs to Maiduguri, and to tighten security at the university after staff abductions and repeated suicide bombings. In the past week, the Nigerian military has carried out a cordon-and-search operation for fleeing Boko Haram members. The head of the operation said more than 30 houses were searched, based on information that high-level Boko Haram suspects had infiltrated an area in Maiduguri....

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

