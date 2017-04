Nigeria Tackles Deadly Meningitis Outbreak Amid Vaccine Scarcity

At least 489 people have died from a meningitis outbreak in Nigeria, according to Nigeria's Minister of Health Isaac Adewole. During an emergency health meeting in the Nigerian state of Kaduna, Adewole said most of the victims are children aged 5 to 14. Local and international health workers met with traditional rulers from Nigeria’s predominantly Muslim northern region to discuss how to contain and stop the outbreak. Northern Nigeria’s traditional Islamic rulers wield enormous influence. Many people trust them over government officials. These rulers have been instrumental in dispelling...

