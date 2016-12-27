Nigeria Officials Prevent Freed Chibok Girls from Being Home for Christmas
Kidnapped girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists were prevented by Nigerian officials from spending Christmas at home with their families, relatives and a lawyer said Tuesday. The news raised questions about Nigeria's handling of the 21 girls freed in October through negotiation mediated by the Swiss government and the International Committee of the Red Cross. Nearly 300 girls taking science exams were kidnapped from a government boarding school in the northeastern town of Chibok in April 2014. Dozens escaped within hours, and...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
