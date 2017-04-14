Nigeria Activists, Parents Unsatisfied That 3 Years Later, Chibok Girls Still Missing
Every evening, Enoch Mark reads from his big old Bible. His wife Martha sits beside him on a mattress on their bedroom floor. They say the words of the Bible have been a great source of comfort in the past three years since their two daughters were kidnapped by Boko Haram. "Time will tell. They will be free one day, one time. I’m still hopeful. I’m still hopeful," said Enoch. But he’s also angry. To date, the Nigerian government has not found all of the schoolgirls who were kidnapped. 3rd...
