New Zimbabwe President Praises Mugabe, Promises 'Democratic' Elections

The newly installed president of Zimbabwe began his inaugural address Friday with praise for his predecessor and a promise to hold "democratic" elections next year as scheduled. He said Zimbabweans should "never remain hostages of our past." Emmerson Mnangagwa was sworn in Friday as Zimbabwe's new president, ending 37 years of authoritarian rule by Robert Mugabe. Mnangagwa called Mugabe the "father of our nation," while also acknowledging the former president had made "errors of commission and omission." The new leader told the crowd at the 60,000-seat National Sports Stadium in...

