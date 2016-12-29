New Video: Boko Haram Leader Says Group Is 'Safe' and 'Not Crushed'
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a video denying Nigerian government claims that the insurgent group has been chased out of its Sambisa forest stronghold. Shekau said it was recorded on Christmas Day, December 25, but did not say where. He spoke in both Hausa and Arabic. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said, flanked by armed fighters. President Muhammadu Buhari said on December 23 that the...
Share |
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- Just Now
- Boko Haram leader disputes loss of Nigerian stronghold DW World (Today) - A video purporting to be from Boko Haram chief Abubakar Shekau says the group has...
- In the last 1 day
- Nigerian Army: Boko Haram May Have Used Chibok Girls as Shields During Attack VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Boko Haram fighters fleeing an attack on their base last week may have used some...
- In the last 2 days
- Nigeria's starving children who fled Boko Haram BBC News Africa (Yesterday) - Children could die of starvation in Nigeria unless they receive urgent aid, the UN warns....
- Dozens of Boko Haram Fighters Surrender in Southern Niger VOA Africa (Yesterday) - Dozens of Boko Haram fighters have given themselves up to authorities in southern Niger, the...
- Boko Haram: Nigerian troops foil suicide attack in restive city The Citizen (Yesterday) - Nigerian troops on Monday foiled an attempt by two female suicide bombers to attack a...
- Nigeria Officials Prevent Freed Chibok Girls from Being Home for Christmas VOA Africa (2 days ago) - Kidnapped girls freed from more than two years of captivity by Boko Haram Islamic extremists...
- In the last 3 days
- Nigeria's Army Says 3,000 People Who Fled Boko Haram Return to Hometown VOA Africa (2 days ago) - More than 3,000 people in northeast Nigeria who were forced to flee the seven-year insurgency...
- Maficho ya Boko haram kuwa kambi ya jeshi Nigeria BBC Swahili (2 days ago) - Jenerali Luteni Tukur Buratai, amesema kuwa hiyo itazuia kuchipuka tena kwa Boko Haram na kuchukua...
- Freed Chibok girls not allowed home for Christmas, say families BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Families of 21 Nigerian Chibok girls freed by Boko Haram say the girls are being...
- 'Nigerian troops to train' in Boko Haram's ex-bastion BBC News Africa (2 days ago) - Nigeria's military says it will turn a former bastion of militant Islamists into a training...
Popular Posts
- - Magazeti ya Tanzania December 29, 2016 kuanzia, Udaku, Hardnews na michezo
- - Wanaostaafu na Magufuli imekula kwako
- - Kasi kubwa ya ukuaji CHADEMA mtihani kwa Mbowe
- - Mapya yaibuka nyoka wa maajabu
- - Mugabe aacha hali tete Zimbabwe aende mapumzikoni nje ya nchi
- - AMUUA RAFIKI YAKE, ALA UBONGO, SEHEMU ZA SIRI
- - Hizi ndizo tabia mbaya za Watanzania kwenye simu
- - ALIYEMKASHIFU MTUME Z’BAR KUFIKISHWA KORTINI
- - UKAWA NDIO MWANZO WA KIFO CHA NCCR-MAGEUZI
- - AyoTVMAGAZETI: Mapya yaibuka nyoka wa maajabu, Serikali yakata mikopo wanaosoma ng’ambo
- - Afariki dunia, siku moja baada ya kifo cha binti yake
- - Mwanafunzi chuo kikuu jela miaka 30 kwa ulawiti
- - TOP 20: Kocha wa Ligi Kuu England anayeongoza kuvaa saa yenye thamani zaidi ya makocha wote
- - Nini gharama ya kukandamiza uhuru wa kujieleza Tanzania?
- - Waliokufa katika ajali wazikwa kwenye bustani za kanisa
- - YANGA YATOA KIPIGO KWA NDANDA, MTIBWA YAPETA
- - TOP NEWS: Zipo hapa kubwa zote kutoka magazeti ya leo Dec 29, 2016
- - MAGUFULI ANAPODHIHAKIWA NA MACHINGA MH!
- - Mawakili waikalia kooni rufaa ya Lema
- - YANGA YA MAPESA USICHEZE NAYO
- - Kinondoni kubomoa makazi yote holela
- - JINSI YA KUEPUKA KUNUKA MDOMO
- - Yanga shughuli imenoga
- - Azam yafukuza makocha wote
- - Rais Durterte awatusi Wamarekani na kutishia kuteketeza ofisi za UN
- - PICHA 11: Shilole alivyochukua Ndege na familia na Boyfriend mpya kwenda Zanzibar ku-enjoy
- - Vita ikitokea kesho, tutanunua nyama mabuchani?
- - WADAIWA BODI YA MIKOPO KUSAKWA MAJUMBANI USIKU
- - SIMBA ‘FULL’ MUZIKI
- - Mwijage: Waziri anayehubiri mafanikio kabla ya ushahidi