New Video: Boko Haram Leader Says Group Is 'Safe' and 'Not Crushed'

Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau has appeared in a video denying Nigerian government claims that the insurgent group has been chased out of its Sambisa forest stronghold. Shekau said it was recorded on Christmas Day, December 25, but did not say where. He spoke in both Hausa and Arabic. “We are safe. We have not been flushed out of anywhere. And tactics and strategies cannot reveal our location except if Allah wills by his decree,” Shekau said, flanked by armed fighters. President Muhammadu Buhari said on December 23 that the...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

