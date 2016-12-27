New Somali Parliament Takes Office Amid High Hopes, Charges of Graft

Somalia has sworn in the members of a new parliament following a process marred by irregularities and charges of corruption. But it is delaying its presidential election for a fourth time, likely until late January. Tuesday’s swearing-in ceremony in Mogadishu saw 281 members of the upper and lower houses of parliament take office. VOA stringers in the city reported that security forces conducted stepped-up patrols in the streets during the inauguration. Independent regional analyst Abdiwahab Sheikh Abdisamad said the swearing-in heralded the beginning of a new era. "The new...

