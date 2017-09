New Kenya Presidential Vote Set for October 17

Kenya's electoral commission says a new presidential election will take place on October 17. The commission set the date to comply with an order from Kenya's Supreme Court, which nullified the results of last month's election due to what it called irregularities in the vote count and ordered a new election to be held within 60 days. Monday's statement from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, or IEBC, says incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta, opposition leader Raila Odinga and their running mates will be the only ones on the ballot in...

