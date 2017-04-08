New Humanitarian Corridor Opens Between Sudan and South Sudan
As South Sudan reels from conflict, famine and food insecurity, neighboring Sudan, in collaboration with the World Food Program and the government of South Sudan, opened a second humanitarian corridor to help deliver food and nutrition support. The first convoy of 27 trucks carrying about 1,200 tons of cereal went through earlier this month. “This is a transport corridor that has recently been opened up between El Obeid in Sudan and Bentiu in South Sudan that we are hoping to use to move some 10,000 metric tons of food, until...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
