New HIV Infections Climb Among Young Women in South Africa

Among the people socializing in a tavern in Alexandra township in Johannesburg is Karabo Sathekge, who asked that VOA not give her real name. She is a slight, attractive 19-year-old in a veil of an orange dress, defying the winter chill. Sathekge often meets one of her partners here. He is more than twice her age. Sathekge explains that sex with older men is sometimes "rough," and always without a condom. South Africa has almost 7 million people living with HIV and manages the globe's largest antiretroviral program, keeping about...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News