New Forecast Tool Gives Countries Edge Against Desert Locust Invasions

A new satellite forecast tool could more than double the warning time for desert locust invasions, allowing vulnerable nations to prepare better against the crop-eating grasshoppers, the United Nations and European Space Agency (ESA) said Wednesday. Desert locusts, found mainly in the Sahara, across the Arabian Peninsula and in India, pose a major threat to agricultural production when migrating in swarms, the U.N. Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) says. A one-kilometer-square swarm of about 40 million locusts can eat the same amount of food as 35,000 people in a day,...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

