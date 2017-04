Nedy Music ft Christian Bella - Rudi ( Official Music Video )

Here is the official video " RUDI " by Tanzanian Bongo Flava superstar NEDY MUSIC featuring East African finest Christian Bella The Music video was shot in Tanzania by super talented East African video director Hanscana. Download Audio. http://bit.ly/_Rudi mkito.com Lovely African Tune Produced by Abbydady ...

read more...

Published By: Bongo - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News