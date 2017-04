Nearly 100 Migrants Missing After Boat Capsizes Off Libya

At least 97 Libyan migrants are feared dead after their boat sank Thursday in the Mediterranean Sea, en route to Europe, Libyan authorities said. A spokesman for the Libyan Coast Guard said authorities rescued 23 migrants a few kilometers off the Libyan coast after receiving a distress call from their sinking boat. By the time the Coast Guard arrived, spokesman Ayoub Gassim said the boat, which was packed with African migrants, "completely collapsed." He said the survivors were all men who were found hanging onto a flotation device. The others...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News