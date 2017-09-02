N. Korea quake 5-6 times more powerful than fifth nuclear test: Seoul
The "artificial quake" in North Korea Sunday, thought to be its sixth nuclear test, was five to six times more powerful than the tremor from Pyongyang's fifth test, the South's weather agency said....
Published By: The Citizen - Today
