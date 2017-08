Muslims Begin Annual Haj Pilgrimage in Mecca

Hundreds of thousands of Muslims began the annual haj pilgrimage on Wednesday, donning traditional white garments and heading to a tent camp outside the holy city of Mecca in an itinerary retracing the route Prophet Muhammad took 14 centuries ago. Nearly 2 million worshippers, from nearly every country, arrived in Saudi Arabia this week for the five-day ritual, which is a once-in-a-lifetime religious duty for every able-bodied Muslim who can afford it. Some prayed at the Grand Mosque before heading to the Mina area or towards Mount Arafat, east of...

read more...

Published By: VOA Africa - Today

Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment

Related News