Mugabe's Ruling Party Meeting to Discuss His Ouster
Leaders of Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s own ZANU-PF party have begun meeting Sunday and are widely expected to dismiss the long-time ruler. Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who Mugabe fired last week, is expected to be reinstated at the meeting, and Mugabe’s wife Grace is expected to be removed from her position as leader of the ZANU-PF Women’s League and possibly expelled from the party. Impeachment is another possibility, the opposition’s parliamentary chief whip Innocent Gonese told the Associated Press. The MDC-T leader said MDC-T and ZANU-PF had been in discussions to...
