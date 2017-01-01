Mugabe: 'Zimbabwe's last political king'
Zimbabwe's ruling party is intent on retaining power after the earthquake of Robert Mugabe's overthrow....
Share |
Published By: BBC News Africa - Today
Toa Maoni yako hapa - Add your comment
Related News
- New In Last 45 Minutes
- Reactions to developments in Zimbabwe and Kenya- Straight Talk Africa VOA Africa (Today) - "Straight Talk Africa" and host Shaka Ssali is joined by Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union...
- In the last 3 hours
- Zimbabwe ex-president Robert Mugabe’s stolen fortune DW World (Today) - During Mugabe’s 37 years in office, the former president is believed to have amassed a...
- Zimbabwe's ZANU-PF: 'Let's focus on rebuilding Zimbabwe' DW World (Today) - As an elder statesman, Mugabe can be protected from prosecution, the South Africa spokesman for...
- Reactions to developments to Zimbabwe and Kenya- Straight Talk Africa VOA Africa (Today) - "Straight Talk Africa" and host Shaka Ssali is joined by Arikana Chihombori-Quao, the African Union...
- In the last 6 hours
- Where is Mrs Grace Mugabe? The Citizen (Today) - On the eve of the swearing in of Zimbabwe’s next leader Emmerson Mnangagwa, focus is...
- Zimbabwe after Mugabe: ‘We need fairness not corruption’ BBC News Africa (Today) - These young people have lived all their lives with Robert Mugabe as leader....
- Zimbabwe: Robert Mugabe granted immunity, won't be prosecuted DW World (Today) - Zimbabwe's ousted leader, Robert Mugabe, and his wife Grace will be allowed to stay in...
- Sources: Mugabe and Wife Granted Immunity VOA Africa (Today) - Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe have been granted immunity from...
- Wanakijiji 'wavamia shamba la Grace Mugabe Zimbabwe' BBC Swahili (Today) - Mamia ya wanakijiji katika shamba la Arnold katika kijiji cha Mazowe nchini Zimbabwe walivamia shamba...
- Mnangagwa Back in Zimbabwe Ahead of Friday Swearing-In VOA Africa (Today) - Zimbabwe’s incoming president returned to the country Wednesday to loud cheers after spending about two...
Popular Posts
- - Habari kubwa za Magazeti ya TZ leo Nov. 23 Udaku, Michezo na Hardnews
- - AyoTV MAGAZETI: Mshtuko Dar, Undani wa Makonda kutinga Clouds
- - Serikali yawafuata Marekani wanaoshikilia Bombardier
- - Hizi ndio sababu za Chadema kukimbiwa
- - Dr Slaa aliyekuwa kiongozi wa upinzani ateuliwa kuwa balozi
- - MARUFUKU KUMZUNGUMZIA LISSU KWENYE KAMPENI-MWIGULU
- - DK. SHIKA AONYWA KUVURUGA MNADA WA NYUMBA ZA LUGUMI KESHO
- - Can biodynamic farming solve India's agricultural woes?
- - Rais Dkt Magufuli akutana na Rais wa Zanzibar Dk Shein Ikulu Dar
- - Jinsi Katambi alivyowatoka Chadema
- - WASIRA YUMO WAGOMBEA CCM
- - SAFARI YA KAFULILA, CHADEMA – NCCR – CHADEMA – ‘CCM’
- - Avuliwa madaraka kwa kumbaka mwanafunzi
- - Msuva apiga bao tamu ajabu
- - Zimbabwe kushuhudia demokrasia mpya
- - Mnangagwa arejea Zimbabwe
- - Magari ya Wakoloni… yanatumika mpaka leo Madagascar
- - Wanakijiji 'wavamia shamba la Grace Mugabe Zimbabwe'
- - BREAKING: Nyumba za “Dr. Shika” kuuzwa tena kesho Dar es salaam
- - Mugabe kuhudhuria kuapishwa kwa Emmerson Mnangagwa
- - President Magufuli appoints Dr Slaa new ambassador
- - MRITHI WA MUGABE ATUA IKULU
- - Madiwani wa Chadema watoka nje ya ukumbi
- - SIMBA YAMKWAMISHA MGHANA KUHANI MSIBA
- - KINANA, NAPE WAIBUKIA KAMPENI ZA UDIWANI ARUSHA
- - MEYA DAR: HAKUNA MKURYA MSALITI
- - Vikombe 3 vya kahawa kwa siku 'vinaweza kuwa na faida za kiafya'
- - Sugu aahidi vijana 150 kulinda kura Chadema
- - Rais Dkt Magufuli akutanan na Rais wa Zanzibar Dk Shein Ikulu Dar
- - Zimbabwe: Mysteries remain about Mugabe's downfall