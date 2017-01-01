Mugabe Makes Appearance as Pressure to Resign Builds
Zimbabwe’s President Robert Mugabe made a public appearance Friday, his first since the military took over state institutions and opened talks aimed at getting the aged leader to resign. Mugabe, wearing a blue and yellow academic gown, presided over a university graduation ceremony for more than 1,000 students in Harare. The president appeared to fall asleep at times and said nothing about the ongoing political uncertainty. Mugabe, 93, is reported to be resisting demands from the army and members of his own ZANU-PF party to step down after 37 years...
Published By: VOA Africa - Today
